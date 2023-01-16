In Friday’s session, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) marked $19.69 per share, up from $19.67 in the previous session. While Radian Group Inc. has overperformed by 0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RDN fell by -16.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.84 to $17.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.28% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) to Equal Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on December 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for RDN. Compass Point November 09, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 09, 2022, and set its price target from $28 to $22.50. Keefe Bruyette October 17, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for RDN, as published in its report on October 17, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from August 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $24 for RDN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

With RDN’s current dividend of $0.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Radian Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RDN has an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.12%, with a gain of 5.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.19, showing growth from the present price of $19.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RDN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Radian Group Inc. Shares?

Insurance – Specialty giant Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Radian Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 79.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RDN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RDN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RDN has increased by 2.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,401,786 shares of the stock, with a value of $369.99 million, following the purchase of 382,928 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in RDN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -893,545 additional shares for a total stake of worth $240.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,597,972.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -923,043 position in RDN. LSV Asset Management purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.88%, now holding 7.53 million shares worth $143.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RDN holdings by -0.58% and now holds 5.83 million RDN shares valued at $111.26 million with the lessened 33746.0 shares during the period. RDN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.