POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) closed Friday at $61.43 per share, up from $59.74 a day earlier. While POSCO Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PKX fell by -5.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.81 to $36.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.47% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On October 24, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on October 12, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for PKX. Goldman January 08, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PKX, as published in its report on January 08, 2020. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX)

The current dividend for PKX investors is set at $1.11 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of POSCO Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PKX is recording an average volume of 239.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.40%, with a gain of 6.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.12, showing growth from the present price of $61.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PKX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze POSCO Holdings Inc. Shares?

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is based in the South Korea and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Steel market. When comparing POSCO Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -78.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PKX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PKX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in PKX has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,476,628 shares of the stock, with a value of $80.43 million, following the purchase of 945 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PKX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 17,080 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 841,473.

During the first quarter, Aperio Group LLC subtracted a -16,365 position in PKX. Parametric Portfolio Associates L purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.27%, now holding 0.59 million shares worth $32.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co increased its PKX holdings by 21.13% and now holds 0.58 million PKX shares valued at $31.81 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. PKX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.60% at present.