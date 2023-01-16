In Friday’s session, National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) marked $47.56 per share, down from $48.04 in the previous session. While National Retail Properties Inc. has underperformed by -1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NNN rose by 1.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.76 to $38.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.30% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) to Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NNN. Oppenheimer also rated NNN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 20, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NNN, as published in its report on June 23, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from January 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $47 for NNN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

With NNN’s current dividend of $2.20 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

National Retail Properties Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NNN has an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.72%, with a gain of 2.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.86, showing growth from the present price of $47.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NNN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze National Retail Properties Inc. Shares?

REIT – Retail giant National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing National Retail Properties Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 11.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NNN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NNN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NNN has increased by 1.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,036,608 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.19 billion, following the purchase of 343,509 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in NNN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -682,860 additional shares for a total stake of worth $894.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,546,057.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 21,578 position in NNN. Victory Capital Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.54%, now holding 8.55 million shares worth $391.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its NNN holdings by -20.89% and now holds 5.89 million NNN shares valued at $269.63 million with the lessened -1.56 million shares during the period. NNN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.10% at present.