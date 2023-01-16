A share of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) closed at $76.05 per share on Friday, down from $76.07 day before. While NextEra Energy Partners LP has underperformed by -0.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEP fell by -0.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.06 to $61.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.57% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) to Mkt Perform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on June 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for NEP. CIBC also rated NEP shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $79 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 10, 2022. Raymond James January 04, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for NEP, as published in its report on January 04, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from September 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $89 for NEP shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

It’s important to note that NEP shareholders are currently getting $3.15 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NextEra Energy Partners LP’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NEP is registering an average volume of 507.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.25%, with a gain of 5.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $85.07, showing growth from the present price of $76.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NextEra Energy Partners LP Shares?

A giant in the Utilities – Renewable market, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is based in the USA. When comparing NextEra Energy Partners LP shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 292.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in NEP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 87,015 additional shares for a total stake of worth $439.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,270,852.

During the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis subtracted a -19,926 position in NEP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased an additional 6597.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.25%, now holding 2.67 million shares worth $187.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments Ltd. decreased its NEP holdings by -4.06% and now holds 2.17 million NEP shares valued at $151.99 million with the lessened 91656.0 shares during the period. NEP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.80% at present.