Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) closed Friday at $355.37 per share, up from $351.58 a day earlier. While Martin Marietta Materials Inc. has overperformed by 1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MLM fell by -15.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $423.45 to $284.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.13% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on September 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for MLM. Raymond James also rated MLM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $410 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 19, 2022. Wolfe Research July 14, 2022d the rating to Outperform on July 14, 2022, and set its price target from $406 to $384. JP Morgan June 03, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for MLM, as published in its report on June 03, 2022. Barclays’s report from December 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $485 for MLM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)

The current dividend for MLM investors is set at $2.64 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MLM is recording an average volume of 366.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.17%, with a gain of 1.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $401.07, showing growth from the present price of $355.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MLM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Martin Marietta Materials Inc. Shares?

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Building Materials market. When comparing Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 14.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MLM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MLM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MLM has increased by 0.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,711,928 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.27 billion, following the purchase of 52,745 additional shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group LP made another decreased to its shares in MLM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.71%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -68,293 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.33 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,926,190.

During the first quarter, Aristotle Capital Management LLC subtracted a -86,904 position in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.19 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.31%, now holding 3.41 million shares worth $1.15 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MLM holdings by 0.47% and now holds 2.99 million MLM shares valued at $1.01 billion with the added 14073.0 shares during the period. MLM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.90% at present.