The share price of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) rose to $9.51 per share on Friday from $9.09. While Materialise NV has overperformed by 4.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTLS fell by -55.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.61 to $8.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.33% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2022, Bryan Garnier Downgraded Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on October 20, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for MTLS. Stifel also rated MTLS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 02, 2021. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on August 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $30. Bryan Garnier March 10, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MTLS, as published in its report on March 10, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from October 30, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $38 for MTLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Materialise NV (MTLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -60.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Materialise NV’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MTLS is recording an average volume of 260.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.08%, with a gain of 10.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.17, showing growth from the present price of $9.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Materialise NV Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Application sector, Materialise NV (MTLS) is based in the Belgium. When comparing Materialise NV shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 72.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -83.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in MTLS has decreased by -5.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,861,998 shares of the stock, with a value of $51.59 million, following the sale of -339,171 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Legal & General Investment Manage increased its MTLS holdings by 2.88% and now holds 1.03 million MTLS shares valued at $9.07 million with the added 28832.0 shares during the period. MTLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.70% at present.