Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) closed Friday at $232.07 per share, down from $235.34 a day earlier. While Lithia Motors Inc. has underperformed by -1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LAD fell by -22.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $349.61 to $180.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.90% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) to Equal Weight. Wells Fargo also rated LAD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $345 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 18, 2022. BofA Securities May 21, 2021d the rating to Buy on May 21, 2021, and set its price target from $420 to $460. Morgan Stanley February 10, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for LAD, as published in its report on February 10, 2021. Goldman’s report from December 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $312 for LAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)

The current dividend for LAD investors is set at $1.68 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lithia Motors Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LAD is recording an average volume of 445.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a gain of 9.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $300.31, showing growth from the present price of $232.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lithia Motors Inc. Shares?

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto & Truck Dealerships market. When comparing Lithia Motors Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LAD has decreased by -3.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,707,875 shares of the stock, with a value of $554.41 million, following the sale of -107,681 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $481.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,351,068.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -87,785 position in LAD. MFN Partners Management LP purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.27%, now holding 1.55 million shares worth $317.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau increased its LAD holdings by 33.63% and now holds 1.29 million LAD shares valued at $263.97 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period.