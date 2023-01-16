In Friday’s session, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) marked $35.35 per share, down from $35.49 in the previous session. While Leggett & Platt Incorporated has underperformed by -0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEG fell by -15.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.58 to $30.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.86% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) to Underweight. A report published by Raymond James on May 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for LEG. Raymond James also Downgraded LEG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 10, 2021. Goldman November 20, 2020d the rating to Buy on November 20, 2020, and set its price target from $46 to $52. Raymond James May 14, 2020d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for LEG, as published in its report on May 14, 2020. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

With LEG’s current dividend of $1.76 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LEG has an average volume of 840.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.74%, with a gain of 4.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.33, showing decline from the present price of $35.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leggett & Platt Incorporated Shares?

Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances giant Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -26.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in LEG has decreased by -9.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,419,002 shares of the stock, with a value of $529.18 million, following the sale of -1,766,177 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LEG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 337,493 additional shares for a total stake of worth $452.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,054,533.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 66,994 position in LEG. Charles Schwab Investment Managem purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.17%, now holding 5.37 million shares worth $172.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, State Street Global Advisors Trus decreased its LEG holdings by -24.67% and now holds 2.54 million LEG shares valued at $81.83 million with the lessened -0.83 million shares during the period. LEG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.50% at present.