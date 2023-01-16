Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) closed Friday at $200.75 per share, down from $204.36 a day earlier. While Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -1.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRTX rose by 66.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $278.25 to $92.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.01% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KRTX. SVB Leerink also rated KRTX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $170 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2022. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on March 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $190. Wedbush resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for KRTX, as published in its report on January 24, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from September 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $162 for KRTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 29.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KRTX is recording an average volume of 298.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.74%, with a gain of 0.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $290.21, showing growth from the present price of $200.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in KRTX has decreased by -0.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,430,285 shares of the stock, with a value of $870.55 million, following the sale of -31,863 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KRTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 439,909 additional shares for a total stake of worth $500.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,546,265.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 191,307 position in KRTX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.39%, now holding 1.82 million shares worth $357.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its KRTX holdings by 64.50% and now holds 1.7 million KRTX shares valued at $333.18 million with the added 0.66 million shares during the period. KRTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.90% at present.