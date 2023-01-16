In Friday’s session, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) marked $39.58 per share, down from $39.73 in the previous session. While Synovus Financial Corp. has underperformed by -0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNV fell by -24.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.40 to $34.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.82% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by JP Morgan on December 15, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SNV. Seaport Global Securities also rated SNV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 24, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts December 11, 2020d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SNV, as published in its report on December 11, 2020. Janney’s report from November 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13.50 for SNV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

With SNV’s current dividend of $1.36 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Synovus Financial Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SNV has an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.13%, with a gain of 1.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.02, showing growth from the present price of $39.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synovus Financial Corp. Shares?

Banks – Regional giant Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Synovus Financial Corp. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SNV has increased by 1.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,794,344 shares of the stock, with a value of $555.53 million, following the purchase of 168,229 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SNV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 14,240 additional shares for a total stake of worth $443.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,816,318.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,603,655 position in SNV. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.74%, now holding 6.06 million shares worth $227.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Synovus Trust Co. NA decreased its SNV holdings by -0.34% and now holds 5.68 million SNV shares valued at $213.18 million with the lessened 19286.0 shares during the period. SNV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.