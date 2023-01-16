Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) closed Friday at $223.07 per share, down from $228.47 a day earlier. While Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has underperformed by -2.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HII rose by 13.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $260.02 to $177.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.22% in the last 200 days.

On December 08, 2022, Barclays Upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for HII. Credit Suisse also rated HII shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $245 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 12, 2022. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $315. Cowen April 14, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for HII, as published in its report on April 14, 2022. Vertical Research’s report from March 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $250 for HII shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII)

The current dividend for HII investors is set at $4.96 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HII is recording an average volume of 409.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.55%, with a loss of -3.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $259.45, showing growth from the present price of $223.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. Shares?

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Aerospace & Defense market. When comparing Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HII has increased by 1.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,508,267 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.04 billion, following the purchase of 72,909 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HII during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -38,921 additional shares for a total stake of worth $673.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,920,545.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -116,905 position in HII. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.57%, now holding 2.29 million shares worth $527.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its HII holdings by 9.67% and now holds 1.57 million HII shares valued at $362.16 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. HII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.20% at present.