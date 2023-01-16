As of Friday, Envestnet Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) stock closed at $66.60, up from $65.96 the previous day. While Envestnet Inc. has overperformed by 0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENV fell by -14.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $84.58 to $41.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.43% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 06, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) to Outperform. DA Davidson also Upgraded ENV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $86 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. Jefferies July 22, 2021d the rating to Underperform on July 22, 2021, and set its price target from $95 to $63. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ENV, as published in its report on January 06, 2021. Truist’s report from December 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $95 for ENV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Envestnet Inc. (ENV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Envestnet Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ENV is recording 550.73K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.27%, with a gain of 5.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.71, showing decline from the present price of $66.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Envestnet Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ENV has increased by 0.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,279,193 shares of the stock, with a value of $325.73 million, following the purchase of 48,950 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ENV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -25,306 additional shares for a total stake of worth $300.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,868,704.

During the first quarter, Impactive Capital LP added a 167,627 position in ENV. BlackRock Financial Management, I purchased an additional 5094.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.21%, now holding 2.4 million shares worth $147.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its ENV holdings by 1.07% and now holds 2.37 million ENV shares valued at $146.12 million with the added 25176.0 shares during the period.