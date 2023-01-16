The share price of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) fell to $22.13 per share on Friday from $22.20. While Canon Inc. has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAJ fell by -9.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.79 to $20.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.95% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) to Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on April 03, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CAJ. JP Morgan September 13, 2018d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CAJ, as published in its report on September 13, 2018. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Canon Inc. (CAJ)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CAJ’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.89 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Canon Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CAJ is recording an average volume of 383.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.96%, with a gain of 0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $22.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAJ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canon Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Computer Hardware sector, Canon Inc. (CAJ) is based in the Japan. When comparing Canon Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 12.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CAJ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CAJ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Parametric Portfolio Associates L’s position in CAJ has increased by 0.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,339,705 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.72 million, following the purchase of 8,984 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in CAJ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -154,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,273,507.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP added a 5,967 position in CAJ. Aperio Group LLC sold an additional 57553.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.91%, now holding 0.92 million shares worth $19.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its CAJ holdings by 87.76% and now holds 0.69 million CAJ shares valued at $14.89 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. CAJ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.50% at present.