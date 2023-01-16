In Friday’s session, KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) marked $14.04 per share, up from $13.87 in the previous session. While KT Corporation has overperformed by 1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KT rose by 7.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.30 to $11.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.65% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) recommending Buy. A report published by Macquarie on October 07, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KT. Nomura February 06, 2018d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KT, as published in its report on February 06, 2018. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

With KT’s current dividend of $0.76 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

KT Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KT has an average volume of 885.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.07%, with a gain of 2.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.75, showing growth from the present price of $14.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KT Corporation Shares?

Telecom Services giant KT Corporation (KT) is based in the South Korea and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing KT Corporation shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -6.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Silchester International Investor’s position in KT has increased by 0.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,498,315 shares of the stock, with a value of $357.73 million, following the purchase of 66,700 additional shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments LLC made another decreased to its shares in KT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -150,110 additional shares for a total stake of worth $141.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,479,996.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC subtracted a -516,492 position in KT. Kopernik Global Investors LLC sold an additional 8353.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.10%, now holding 8.0 million shares worth $107.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its KT holdings by 0.53% and now holds 7.85 million KT shares valued at $106.04 million with the added 41647.0 shares during the period. KT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.10% at present.