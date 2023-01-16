In Friday’s session, Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) marked $32.61 per share, up from $32.31 in the previous session. While Open Text Corporation has overperformed by 0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OTEX fell by -29.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.46 to $24.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.19% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) recommending Neutral. A report published by CIBC on August 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OTEX. Barclays also Downgraded OTEX shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 30, 2021. The Benchmark Company Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 11, 2019, but set its price target from $42 to $48. Macquarie November 22, 2017d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for OTEX, as published in its report on November 22, 2017. Citigroup’s report from February 16, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $36 for OTEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

With OTEX’s current dividend of $0.97 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Open Text Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OTEX has an average volume of 713.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.40%, with a gain of 7.02% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Open Text Corporation Shares?

Software – Application giant Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Open Text Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 59.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -189.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OTEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OTEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd.’s position in OTEX has decreased by -1.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,874,401 shares of the stock, with a value of $440.88 million, following the sale of -263,422 additional shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates LP made another increased to its shares in OTEX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 974,186 additional shares for a total stake of worth $351.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,871,107.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 45,412 position in OTEX. Mackenzie Financial Corp. sold an additional -1.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.34%, now holding 9.7 million shares worth $287.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. decreased its OTEX holdings by -2.06% and now holds 9.17 million OTEX shares valued at $271.87 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. OTEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.80% at present.