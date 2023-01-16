The share price of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) rose to $22.97 per share on Friday from $22.77. While Manchester United plc has overperformed by 0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MANU rose by 56.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.24 to $10.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 59.20% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 09, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MANU. Gabelli & Co initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MANU, as published in its report on October 17, 2016. Credit Suisse’s report from June 03, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $23 for MANU shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Manchester United plc (MANU)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MANU’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.18 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Manchester United plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -73.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MANU is recording an average volume of 1.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.72%, with a loss of -1.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.67, showing growth from the present price of $22.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MANU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Manchester United plc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MANU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MANU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lindsell Train Ltd.’s position in MANU has increased by 1.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,925,176 shares of the stock, with a value of $254.88 million, following the purchase of 132,500 additional shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC made another decreased to its shares in MANU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -26.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,970,473 additional shares for a total stake of worth $197.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,454,466.

At the end of the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC increased its MANU holdings by 346.68% and now holds 1.72 million MANU shares valued at $40.14 million with the added 1.34 million shares during the period. MANU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.80% at present.