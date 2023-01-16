As of Friday, Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s (NASDAQ:BNR) stock closed at $3.38, up from $2.91 the previous day. While Burning Rock Biotech Limited has overperformed by 16.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BNR fell by -63.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.27 to $1.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.17% in the last 200 days.

On October 15, 2021, Cowen started tracking Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cowen on July 07, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BNR.

Analysis of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BNR is recording 221.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.78%, with a gain of 26.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.82, showing growth from the present price of $3.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Burning Rock Biotech Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BNR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BNR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kynam Capital Management LP’s position in BNR has increased by 55.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,703,863 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.08 million, following the purchase of 2,403,863 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another decreased to its shares in BNR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.59%.

At the end of the first quarter, Barclays Bank Plc increased its BNR holdings by 69.35% and now holds 1.35 million BNR shares valued at $3.03 million with the added 0.55 million shares during the period. BNR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.20% at present.