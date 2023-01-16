The share price of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) rose to $43.33 per share on Friday from $43.20. While Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALSN rose by 15.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.33 to $32.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.96% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ALSN. Goldman also Downgraded ALSN shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 01, 2021. Vertical Research initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ALSN, as published in its report on January 20, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ALSN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.84 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 72.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALSN is recording an average volume of 837.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.60%, with a gain of 2.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.00, showing decline from the present price of $43.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALSN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Auto Parts sector, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is based in the USA. When comparing Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 63.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALSN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALSN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ALSN has increased by 0.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,791,389 shares of the stock, with a value of $490.52 million, following the purchase of 43,829 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in ALSN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -41.35%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -5,640,646 additional shares for a total stake of worth $332.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,999,818.

During the first quarter, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. subtracted a -128,797 position in ALSN. Harris Associates LP sold an additional 59320.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.15%, now holding 5.12 million shares worth $212.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its ALSN holdings by -1.05% and now holds 4.54 million ALSN shares valued at $188.71 million with the lessened 48070.0 shares during the period.