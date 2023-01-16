The share price of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) fell to $42.20 per share on Friday from $42.32. While Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has underperformed by -0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRC fell by -14.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.94 to $34.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.06% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SRC. Oppenheimer also rated SRC shares as ‘Perform’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 20, 2022. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on May 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $54. Janney January 12, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SRC, as published in its report on January 12, 2022. Jefferies’s report from January 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $52 for SRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SRC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.65 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SRC is recording an average volume of 735.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.05%, with a gain of 4.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.67, showing growth from the present price of $42.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spirit Realty Capital Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Diversified sector, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) is based in the USA. When comparing Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 71.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SRC has increased by 2.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,661,477 shares of the stock, with a value of $785.08 million, following the purchase of 406,402 additional shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Capital Management made another decreased to its shares in SRC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -183,304 additional shares for a total stake of worth $562.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,097,157.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 130,163 position in SRC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 83735.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.15%, now holding 7.37 million shares worth $294.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its SRC holdings by -3.23% and now holds 5.97 million SRC shares valued at $238.5 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. SRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.