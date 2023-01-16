Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) closed Friday at $48.33 per share, up from $48.00 a day earlier. While Rogers Communications Inc. has overperformed by 0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCI fell by -1.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.55 to $36.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.85% in the last 200 days.

On June 21, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) to Buy. A report published by Desjardins on January 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for RCI. TD Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RCI, as published in its report on September 09, 2021. Barclays’s report from October 02, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $43 for RCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

The current dividend for RCI investors is set at $1.47 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rogers Communications Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RCI is recording an average volume of 373.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.38%, with a gain of 1.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.93, showing growth from the present price of $48.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rogers Communications Inc. Shares?

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Telecom Services market. When comparing Rogers Communications Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -24.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

