As of Friday, Nuvve Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock closed at $1.09, up from $0.95 the previous day. While Nuvve Holding Corp. has overperformed by 14.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVVE fell by -88.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.48 to $0.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -69.54% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Nuvve Holding Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -145.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NVVE is recording 384.86K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.55%, with a gain of 36.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.17, showing growth from the present price of $1.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nuvve Holding Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVVE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVVE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,620,552 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.09 million, following the purchase of 1,620,552 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Asset Management In made another increased to its shares in NVVE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 36,605 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 827,462.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP subtracted a -60,656 position in NVVE. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased an additional 4400.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.01%, now holding 0.44 million shares worth $0.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its NVVE holdings by -11.45% and now holds 0.44 million NVVE shares valued at $0.29 million with the lessened 56570.0 shares during the period. NVVE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.50% at present.