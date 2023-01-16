A share of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) closed at $14.34 per share on Friday, up from $14.29 day before. While Northwest Bancshares Inc. has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NWBI fell by -3.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.35 to $12.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.59% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On September 29, 2022, Janney started tracking Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for NWBI. Keefe Bruyette also rated NWBI shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 27, 2021. B. Riley Securities July 27, 2021d the rating to Neutral on July 27, 2021, and set its price target from $16 to $14. B. Riley Securities July 27, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NWBI, as published in its report on July 27, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from October 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for NWBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

It’s important to note that NWBI shareholders are currently getting $0.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NWBI is registering an average volume of 696.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.97%, with a gain of 1.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.90, showing decline from the present price of $14.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NWBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Northwest Bancshares Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is based in the USA. When comparing Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NWBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NWBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NWBI has increased by 0.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,563,014 shares of the stock, with a value of $245.53 million, following the purchase of 79,379 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NWBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 364,985 additional shares for a total stake of worth $197.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,106,638.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 237,626 position in NWBI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.74%, now holding 7.54 million shares worth $105.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its NWBI holdings by -14.10% and now holds 4.19 million NWBI shares valued at $58.62 million with the lessened -0.69 million shares during the period. NWBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.90% at present.