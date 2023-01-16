As of Friday, Wabash National Corporation’s (NYSE:WNC) stock closed at $25.38, down from $25.78 the previous day. While Wabash National Corporation has underperformed by -1.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WNC rose by 24.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.25 to $12.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.14% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, Vertical Research Downgraded Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) to Hold. A report published by DA Davidson on December 17, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WNC. Vertical Research also rated WNC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 26, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on November 21, 2019, and assigned a price target of $19. Craig Hallum July 31, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for WNC, as published in its report on July 31, 2019. Stifel’s report from February 01, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $26 for WNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Investors in Wabash National Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Wabash National Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WNC is recording 519.39K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.50%, with a gain of 6.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing decline from the present price of $25.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wabash National Corporation Shares?

The Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market is dominated by Wabash National Corporation (WNC) based in the USA. When comparing Wabash National Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 236.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WNC has decreased by -3.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,316,338 shares of the stock, with a value of $165.35 million, following the sale of -235,536 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 40,640 additional shares for a total stake of worth $143.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,350,693.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 76,963 position in WNC. Victory Capital Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.91%, now holding 1.89 million shares worth $42.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its WNC holdings by -1.75% and now holds 1.74 million WNC shares valued at $39.4 million with the lessened 31022.0 shares during the period.