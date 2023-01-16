TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) closed Friday at $9.40 per share, up from $9.35 a day earlier. While TransAlta Corporation has overperformed by 0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAC fell by -11.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.85 to $7.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.40% in the last 200 days.

On March 22, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) to Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on June 01, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TAC. Credit Suisse January 16, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for TAC, as published in its report on January 16, 2020. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of TransAlta Corporation (TAC)

The current dividend for TAC investors is set at $0.16 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -56.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TransAlta Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TAC is recording an average volume of 373.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.08%, with a gain of 3.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.11, showing growth from the present price of $9.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TransAlta Corporation Shares?

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Independent Power Producers market. When comparing TransAlta Corporation shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 38.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 112.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brookfield Asset Management PIC C’s position in TAC has increased by 0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 35,448,330 shares of the stock, with a value of $317.97 million, following the purchase of 7,824 additional shares during the last quarter. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TAC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 128,870 additional shares for a total stake of worth $303.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 33,837,174.

During the first quarter, CIBC Asset Management, Inc. subtracted a -25,644 position in TAC. HSBC Global Asset Management purchased an additional 1.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.57%, now holding 8.61 million shares worth $77.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, BMO Asset Management, Inc. increased its TAC holdings by 0.17% and now holds 6.76 million TAC shares valued at $60.65 million with the added 11621.0 shares during the period. TAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.70% at present.