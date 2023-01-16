The share price of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) fell to $176.80 per share on Friday from $179.65. While J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has underperformed by -1.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JBHT fell by -12.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $218.18 to $153.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.95% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Susquehanna Downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for JBHT. Wolfe Research Reiterated the rating as Outperform on July 20, 2022, but set its price target from $180 to $185. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for JBHT, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. UBS’s report from July 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $180 for JBHT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of JBHT’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JBHT is recording an average volume of 709.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.56%, with a gain of 0.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $189.55, showing growth from the present price of $176.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JBHT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Integrated Freight & Logistics sector, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is based in the USA. When comparing J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 36.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JBHT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JBHT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JBHT has increased by 0.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,493,971 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.66 billion, following the purchase of 72,485 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,539,896 additional shares for a total stake of worth $965.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,539,896.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -2,683,946 position in JBHT. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC purchased an additional 3195.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.08%, now holding 4.19 million shares worth $731.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its JBHT holdings by 1.09% and now holds 4.14 million JBHT shares valued at $722.34 million with the added 44529.0 shares during the period. JBHT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.50% at present.