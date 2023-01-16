A share of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) closed at $42.73 per share on Friday, up from $42.47 day before. While Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has overperformed by 0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AQUA rose by 2.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.05 to $30.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.09% in the last 200 days.

On November 16, 2022, Oppenheimer Downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) to Perform. A report published by Oppenheimer on January 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for AQUA. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 17, 2021, but set its price target from $45 to $53. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for AQUA, as published in its report on November 17, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from November 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for AQUA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AQUA is registering an average volume of 620.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.84%, with a gain of 6.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.44, showing growth from the present price of $42.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AQUA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Shares?

A giant in the Pollution & Treatment Controls market, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is based in the USA. When comparing Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 73.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 58.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AQUA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AQUA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AQUA has increased by 0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,840,986 shares of the stock, with a value of $429.3 million, following the purchase of 14,573 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AQUA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -347,561 additional shares for a total stake of worth $258.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,539,701.

During the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. added a 176,200 position in AQUA. BlackRock Investment Management sold an additional -0.9 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.41%, now holding 4.6 million shares worth $182.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its AQUA holdings by -1.44% and now holds 4.2 million AQUA shares valued at $166.18 million with the lessened 61270.0 shares during the period.