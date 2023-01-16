A share of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) closed at $10.36 per share on Friday, up from $10.36 day before. While Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. has overperformed by 0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (ICNC)

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ICNC is registering an average volume of 72.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 0.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.13%, with a gain of 0.05% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ICNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ICNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,747,958.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 100 position in ICNC. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 0.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 51.14%, now holding 1.41 million shares worth $14.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dryden Capital LLC increased its ICNC holdings by 7.69% and now holds 1.4 million ICNC shares valued at $14.47 million with the added 100000.0 shares during the period. ICNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.30% at present.