A share of American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) closed at $158.87 per share on Friday, down from $159.42 day before. While American Water Works Company Inc. has underperformed by -0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AWK fell by -6.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $173.87 to $122.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.13% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) to Equal Weight. A report published by JP Morgan on September 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AWK. UBS February 07, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AWK, as published in its report on February 07, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from January 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $171 for AWK shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

It’s important to note that AWK shareholders are currently getting $2.62 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

American Water Works Company Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AWK is registering an average volume of 838.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.76%, with a gain of 0.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $161.56, showing growth from the present price of $158.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AWK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Water Works Company Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Utilities – Regulated Water market, American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is based in the USA. When comparing American Water Works Company Inc. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AWK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AWK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AWK has increased by 0.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,672,211 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.3 billion, following the purchase of 154,095 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AWK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 153,609 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.63 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,679,936.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 91,163 position in AWK. Pictet Asset Management SA sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.25%, now holding 6.98 million shares worth $1.06 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Impax Asset Management Ltd. decreased its AWK holdings by -5.19% and now holds 4.65 million AWK shares valued at $708.97 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period. AWK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.00% at present.