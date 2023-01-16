In Friday’s session, Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) marked $33.87 per share, up from $33.41 in the previous session. While Flowserve Corporation has overperformed by 1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLS rose by 5.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.59 to $23.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.88% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on July 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLS. Mizuho also Upgraded FLS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. Mizuho Initiated an Neutral rating on December 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $34. UBS October 15, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FLS, as published in its report on October 15, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from July 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $48 for FLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Flowserve Corporation (FLS)

With FLS’s current dividend of $0.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Flowserve Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FLS has an average volume of 937.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.26%, with a gain of 7.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.91, showing decline from the present price of $33.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flowserve Corporation Shares?

Specialty Industrial Machinery giant Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Flowserve Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -23.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FLS has increased by 1.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,643,410 shares of the stock, with a value of $387.9 million, following the purchase of 166,286 additional shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in FLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -41,057 additional shares for a total stake of worth $329.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,729,606.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 372,457 position in FLS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 3248.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.03%, now holding 9.9 million shares worth $303.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its FLS holdings by -20.75% and now holds 8.12 million FLS shares valued at $248.97 million with the lessened -2.12 million shares during the period.