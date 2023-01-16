As of Friday, Viad Corp’s (NYSE:VVI) stock closed at $25.57, up from $25.50 the previous day. While Viad Corp has overperformed by 0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VVI fell by -36.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.25 to $23.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.30% in the last 200 days.

On June 14, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) recommending Outperform. A report published by Sidoti on February 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VVI. B. Riley Securities also rated VVI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 26, 2021. Singular Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 12, 2014, but set its price target from $38 to $34. Davenport October 28, 2008d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VVI, as published in its report on October 28, 2008. Davenport’s report from April 14, 2008 suggests a price prediction of $47 for VVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Viad Corp (VVI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 63.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Viad Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 294.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VVI is recording 112.11K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.00%, with a gain of 6.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.50, showing growth from the present price of $25.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viad Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VVI has decreased by -0.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,068,334 shares of the stock, with a value of $74.84 million, following the sale of -26,233 additional shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VVI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 20,195 additional shares for a total stake of worth $58.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,381,140.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC added a 28,301 position in VVI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 16777.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.30%, now holding 1.31 million shares worth $31.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its VVI holdings by 11.15% and now holds 1.11 million VVI shares valued at $27.09 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. VVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.60% at present.