New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) closed Friday at $51.09 per share, down from $51.15 a day earlier. While New Jersey Resources Corporation has underperformed by -0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NJR rose by 32.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.53 to $37.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.83% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) to Underweight. A report published by Mizuho on January 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NJR. BofA Securities also Downgraded NJR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 25, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on May 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $43. Siebert Williams Shank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NJR, as published in its report on January 19, 2021. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

The current dividend for NJR investors is set at $1.56 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of New Jersey Resources Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NJR is recording an average volume of 609.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.30%, with a gain of 1.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.17, showing decline from the present price of $51.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NJR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Jersey Resources Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NJR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NJR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NJR has decreased by -0.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,601,828 shares of the stock, with a value of $625.3 million, following the sale of -86,811 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in NJR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -21,337 additional shares for a total stake of worth $534.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,773,934.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 456,306 position in NJR. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.00%, now holding 2.9 million shares worth $143.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its NJR holdings by 0.66% and now holds 2.83 million NJR shares valued at $140.31 million with the added 18463.0 shares during the period. NJR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.70% at present.