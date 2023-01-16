Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) marked $22.93 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $22.55. While Hostess Brands Inc. has overperformed by 1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWNK rose by 14.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.00 to $18.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.90% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Truist on March 02, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TWNK. Stephens also reiterated TWNK shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2022. Deutsche Bank Reiterated the rating as Hold on March 02, 2022, but set its price target from $21 to $23. Citigroup resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for TWNK, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. Citigroup’s report from December 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for TWNK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Hostess Brands Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.14M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TWNK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.62%, with a loss of -1.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.30, showing growth from the present price of $22.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hostess Brands Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) is one of the biggest names in Packaged Foods. When comparing Hostess Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 153.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TWNK has decreased by -3.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,011,029 shares of the stock, with a value of $471.49 million, following the sale of -667,649 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TWNK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 105,961 additional shares for a total stake of worth $353.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,767,168.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 229,103 position in TWNK. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC purchased an additional 1231.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.02%, now holding 6.24 million shares worth $140.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its TWNK holdings by -0.70% and now holds 4.97 million TWNK shares valued at $111.51 million with the lessened 35236.0 shares during the period.