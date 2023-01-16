The share price of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) rose to $27.99 per share on Friday from $27.77. While Corporate Office Properties Trust has overperformed by 0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OFC fell by -0.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.64 to $22.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.28% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, Truist Downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) to Hold. A report published by Evercore ISI on June 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for OFC. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Downgraded OFC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 13, 2022. Jefferies January 10, 2022d the rating to Hold on January 10, 2022, and set its price target from $34 to $30. Truist March 15, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for OFC, as published in its report on March 15, 2021. Mizuho’s report from January 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for OFC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of OFC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.10 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OFC is recording an average volume of 658.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.96%, with a gain of 6.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.18, showing growth from the present price of $27.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Corporate Office Properties Trust Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Office sector, Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is based in the USA. When comparing Corporate Office Properties Trust shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 16.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OFC has increased by 0.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,439,495 shares of the stock, with a value of $426.44 million, following the purchase of 98,966 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in OFC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -155,696 additional shares for a total stake of worth $352.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,580,970.

During the first quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau subtracted a -32,692 position in OFC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 4952.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.07%, now holding 6.66 million shares worth $172.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC increased its OFC holdings by 1.36% and now holds 5.39 million OFC shares valued at $139.74 million with the added 72105.0 shares during the period.