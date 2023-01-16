In Friday’s session, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) marked $81.91 per share, up from $81.39 in the previous session. While Church & Dwight Co. Inc. has overperformed by 0.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHD fell by -20.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $105.28 to $70.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.57% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2022, Argus Upgraded Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) to Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on October 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘In-line’ rating for CHD. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded CHD shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 17, 2022. Deutsche Bank October 05, 2022d the rating to Buy on October 05, 2022, and set its price target from $90 to $85. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for CHD, as published in its report on September 14, 2022. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

With CHD’s current dividend of $1.05 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CHD has an average volume of 1.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.54%, with a loss of -2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.17, showing growth from the present price of $81.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Shares?

Household & Personal Products giant Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -17.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CHD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CHD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CHD has increased by 1.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,029,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.26 billion, following the purchase of 314,320 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CHD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 229,590 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.15 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,300,044.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 84,323 position in CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased an additional 2737.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.02%, now holding 11.68 million shares worth $941.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its CHD holdings by 3.61% and now holds 6.65 million CHD shares valued at $535.66 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. CHD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.70% at present.