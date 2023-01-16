As of Friday, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:RAMP) stock closed at $24.16, down from $24.35 the previous day. While LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAMP fell by -47.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.41 to $15.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.33% in the last 200 days.

On September 20, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) recommending Hold. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on March 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for RAMP. Berenberg also rated RAMP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 22, 2021. BMO Capital Markets March 04, 2021d the rating to Market Perform on March 04, 2021, and set its price target from $80 to $65. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RAMP, as published in its report on July 09, 2020. Berenberg’s report from April 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for RAMP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RAMP is recording 645.13K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.37%, with a gain of 3.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.56, showing growth from the present price of $24.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LiveRamp Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RAMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RAMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RAMP has increased by 0.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,345,167 shares of the stock, with a value of $242.49 million, following the purchase of 59,094 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RAMP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 231,214 additional shares for a total stake of worth $166.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,115,145.

During the first quarter, RGM Capital LLC subtracted a -430,296 position in RAMP. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.86 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -24.72%, now holding 2.63 million shares worth $61.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Schroder Investment Management No increased its RAMP holdings by 3.07% and now holds 2.46 million RAMP shares valued at $57.68 million with the added 73360.0 shares during the period. RAMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.80% at present.