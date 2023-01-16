The share price of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) rose to $129.97 per share on Friday from $129.38. While FMC Corporation has overperformed by 0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FMC rose by 16.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $140.99 to $98.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.06% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) to Overweight. A report published by Loop Capital on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FMC. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Upgraded FMC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $122 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 20, 2022. Redburn June 13, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FMC, as published in its report on June 13, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from May 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $109 for FMC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of FMC Corporation (FMC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of FMC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of FMC Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FMC is recording an average volume of 798.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.20%, with a gain of 3.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $141.12, showing growth from the present price of $129.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FMC Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Agricultural Inputs sector, FMC Corporation (FMC) is based in the USA. When comparing FMC Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -16.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FMC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FMC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FMC has increased by 0.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,742,435 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.72 billion, following the purchase of 99,420 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in FMC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.72%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -66,395 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.15 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,189,633.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 253,337 position in FMC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.05%, now holding 5.69 million shares worth $710.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its FMC holdings by -2.13% and now holds 4.09 million FMC shares valued at $510.23 million with the lessened 88801.0 shares during the period. FMC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.80% at present.