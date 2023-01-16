As of Friday, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s (NYSE:ELP) stock closed at $7.35, down from $7.39 the previous day. While Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has underperformed by -0.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELP rose by 41.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.93 to $5.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.12% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 22, 2021, UBS Upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on November 14, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ELP. Standpoint Research May 03, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ELP, as published in its report on May 03, 2019. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Investors in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.93 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ELP is recording 766.68K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.93%, with a gain of 4.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.30, showing growth from the present price of $7.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Shares?

The Utilities – Diversified market is dominated by Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) based in the Brazil. When comparing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 116.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -78.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s position in ELP has increased by 3.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,496,725 shares of the stock, with a value of $53.9 million, following the purchase of 276,390 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ELP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -31,934 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,542,940.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 145,540 position in ELP. Arrowstreet Capital LP sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.91%, now holding 2.43 million shares worth $17.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Merrill Lynch International increased its ELP holdings by 946.16% and now holds 1.22 million ELP shares valued at $8.74 million with the added 1.1 million shares during the period. ELP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.10% at present.