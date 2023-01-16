A share of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) closed at $6.14 per share on Friday, up from $5.74 day before. While Lightwave Logic Inc. has overperformed by 6.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LWLG fell by -49.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.59 to $3.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.84% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Lightwave Logic Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 24.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LWLG is registering an average volume of 747.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.42%, with a gain of 44.47% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Lightwave Logic Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LWLG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LWLG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LWLG has decreased by -0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,342,477 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.34 million, following the sale of -8,224 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LWLG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 413,294 additional shares for a total stake of worth $26.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,106,456.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 221,734 position in LWLG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.15%, now holding 1.97 million shares worth $8.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased its LWLG holdings by 152.75% and now holds 0.99 million LWLG shares valued at $4.28 million with the added 0.6 million shares during the period. LWLG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.40% at present.