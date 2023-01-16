The share price of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) rose to $18.03 per share on Friday from $16.85. While Digital World Acquisition Corp. has overperformed by 7.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DWAC fell by -74.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $101.87 to $14.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.25% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

To gain a thorough understanding of Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DWAC is recording an average volume of 2.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.66%, with a gain of 13.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Digital World Acquisition Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DWAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DWAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s position in DWAC has increased by 59.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 968,575 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.53 million, following the purchase of 359,684 additional shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP made another increased to its shares in DWAC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 125.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 308,103 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 554,165.

During the first quarter, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. added a 14,385 position in DWAC. Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. purchased an additional 33.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.02%, now holding 0.15 million shares worth $2.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Simplex Trading LLC increased its DWAC holdings by 79.85% and now holds 78916.0 DWAC shares valued at $1.18 million with the added 35037.0 shares during the period. DWAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.20% at present.