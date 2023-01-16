Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) closed Friday at $18.51 per share, up from $18.38 a day earlier. While Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CWAN rose by 3.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.70 to $11.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.32% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2023, Oppenheimer Downgraded Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) to Perform. A report published by Goldman on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for CWAN. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on October 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $28. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CWAN, as published in its report on October 19, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from October 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for CWAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CWAN is recording an average volume of 359.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a gain of 0.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.78, showing decline from the present price of $18.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CWAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CWAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CWAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment made another decreased to its shares in CWAN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -40,436 additional shares for a total stake of worth $105.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,624,575.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. added a 934,243 position in CWAN. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.63%, now holding 4.62 million shares worth $86.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its CWAN holdings by 4.30% and now holds 4.03 million CWAN shares valued at $75.47 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period.