As of Friday, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) stock closed at $333.18, up from $331.17 the previous day. While Ameriprise Financial Inc. has overperformed by 0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMP rose by 1.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $339.41 to $219.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.69% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 19, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on September 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMP. Goldman also Downgraded AMP shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $270 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 24, 2022. Piper Sandler April 06, 2022d the rating to Underweight on April 06, 2022, and set its price target from $325 to $310. Piper Sandler March 01, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMP, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. Jefferies’s report from January 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $355 for AMP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Investors in Ameriprise Financial Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $5.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 60.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMP is recording 581.59K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.86%, with a gain of 3.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $347.90, showing growth from the present price of $333.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ameriprise Financial Inc. Shares?

The Asset Management market is dominated by Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) based in the USA. When comparing Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -43.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMP has increased by 0.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,482,453 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.2 billion, following the purchase of 89,258 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AMP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -113,847 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.82 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,859,889.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -82,615 position in AMP. Aristotle Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.02%, now holding 4.26 million shares worth $1.33 billion. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its AMP holdings by 10.18% and now holds 2.89 million AMP shares valued at $899.54 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. AMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.20% at present.