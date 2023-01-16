A share of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) closed at $46.67 per share on Friday, up from $46.44 day before. While American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEL rose by 8.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.30 to $28.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.85% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) to Strong Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for AEL. Credit Suisse also Downgraded AEL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 22, 2022. Keefe Bruyette July 13, 2022d the rating to Mkt Perform on July 13, 2022, and set its price target from $43 to $41. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AEL, as published in its report on June 28, 2022. Jefferies’s report from January 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $42 for AEL shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

It’s important to note that AEL shareholders are currently getting $0.36 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AEL is registering an average volume of 694.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.75%, with a gain of 0.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.78, showing decline from the present price of $46.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Shares?

A giant in the Insurance – Life market, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is based in the USA. When comparing American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 123.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AEL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,085,867 additional shares for a total stake of worth $485.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,637,028.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -480,321 position in AEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 23120.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.33%, now holding 7.02 million shares worth $320.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B decreased its AEL holdings by -13.10% and now holds 4.56 million AEL shares valued at $208.11 million with the lessened -0.69 million shares during the period. AEL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.80% at present.