As of Friday, AMC Networks Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMCX) stock closed at $17.58, down from $17.87 the previous day. While AMC Networks Inc. has underperformed by -1.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMCX fell by -57.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.66 to $14.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.64% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2021, Deutsche Bank Downgraded AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) to Sell. A report published by Goldman on May 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMCX. Wells Fargo also Downgraded AMCX shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 26, 2021. JP Morgan October 19, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for AMCX, as published in its report on October 19, 2020. Macquarie’s report from August 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $29 for AMCX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of AMC Networks Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMCX is recording 456.97K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.93%, with a gain of 3.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.12, showing growth from the present price of $17.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AMC Networks Inc. Shares?

The Broadcasting market is dominated by AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) based in the USA. When comparing AMC Networks Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -24.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AMCX has decreased by -9.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,286,123 shares of the stock, with a value of $67.16 million, following the sale of -450,340 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMCX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 32,617 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,098,408.

During the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC subtracted a -921,914 position in AMCX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 1.85 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2,063.04%, now holding 1.93 million shares worth $30.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its AMCX holdings by -3.71% and now holds 1.65 million AMCX shares valued at $25.92 million with the lessened 63690.0 shares during the period. AMCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.