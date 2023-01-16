In Friday’s session, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) marked $88.70 per share, up from $88.64 in the previous session. While Akamai Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 0.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKAM fell by -22.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $123.25 to $76.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.77% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on May 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AKAM. Citigroup also rated AKAM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 25, 2022. Piper Sandler January 06, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AKAM, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from December 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $143 for AKAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AKAM has an average volume of 1.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.54%, with a gain of 3.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $100.76, showing growth from the present price of $88.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akamai Technologies Inc. Shares?

Software – Infrastructure giant Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Akamai Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -36.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AKAM has increased by 0.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,298,004 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.46 billion, following the purchase of 69,166 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AKAM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -35,801 additional shares for a total stake of worth $842.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,993,158.

During the first quarter, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo subtracted a -25,349 position in AKAM. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 64583.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.95%, now holding 6.71 million shares worth $565.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its AKAM holdings by -7.05% and now holds 5.22 million AKAM shares valued at $439.91 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. AKAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.40% at present.