Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) marked $121.29 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $121.64. While Celanese Corporation has underperformed by -0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CE fell by -29.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $175.30 to $86.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.11% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) to Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on October 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CE. Citigroup also Downgraded CE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $118 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts July 13, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on July 13, 2022, and set its price target from $200 to $116. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for CE, as published in its report on June 27, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from February 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $140 for CE shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Celanese Corporation (CE)

CE currently pays a dividend of $2.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Celanese Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.08M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.82%, with a gain of 4.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $122.54, showing growth from the present price of $121.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celanese Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Celanese Corporation (CE) is one of the biggest names in Chemicals. When comparing Celanese Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -62.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CE has decreased by -1.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,585,469 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.29 billion, following the sale of -162,338 additional shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 553,469 additional shares for a total stake of worth $992.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,710,183.

During the first quarter, Dodge & Cox added a 276,225 position in CE. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.72 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.23%, now holding 6.57 million shares worth $671.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CE holdings by -3.03% and now holds 5.59 million CE shares valued at $571.35 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. CE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.