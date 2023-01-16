The share price of CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) fell to $19.29 per share on Friday from $19.42. While CareTrust REIT Inc. has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTRE fell by -13.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.90 to $15.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.79% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Barclays on April 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CTRE. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded CTRE shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 11, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on February 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $22. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CTRE, as published in its report on October 08, 2021. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CTRE’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.10 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CareTrust REIT Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CTRE is recording an average volume of 664.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.82%, with a gain of 0.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.11, showing growth from the present price of $19.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CareTrust REIT Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CTRE has decreased by -0.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,485,026 shares of the stock, with a value of $287.71 million, following the sale of -63,864 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CTRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,178 additional shares for a total stake of worth $285.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,383,636.

At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its CTRE holdings by 2.54% and now holds 2.37 million CTRE shares valued at $44.01 million with the added 58576.0 shares during the period. CTRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.