As of Friday, Community Bank System Inc.’s (NYSE:CBU) stock closed at $64.25, down from $64.39 the previous day. While Community Bank System Inc. has underperformed by -0.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBU fell by -15.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.00 to $58.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.65% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on May 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for CBU. Keefe Bruyette also rated CBU shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2022. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on June 01, 2020, and assigned a price target of $62. Hovde Group March 30, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CBU, as published in its report on March 30, 2020. Hovde Group’s report from March 02, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $70 for CBU shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)

Investors in Community Bank System Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.76 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Community Bank System Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CBU is recording 207.07K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.08%, with a gain of 0.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.60, showing growth from the present price of $64.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Community Bank System Inc. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) based in the USA. When comparing Community Bank System Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CBU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CBU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CBU has increased by 0.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,436,822 shares of the stock, with a value of $468.15 million, following the purchase of 21,523 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CBU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.05%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 66,714 additional shares for a total stake of worth $405.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,434,683.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -205,158 position in CBU. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis sold an additional 23331.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.91%, now holding 2.54 million shares worth $159.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CBU holdings by 0.22% and now holds 1.19 million CBU shares valued at $74.68 million with the added 2644.0 shares during the period. CBU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.30% at present.