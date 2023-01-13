As of Thursday, GrafTech International Ltd.’s (NYSE:EAF) stock closed at $5.67, up from $5.47 the previous day. While GrafTech International Ltd. has overperformed by 3.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EAF fell by -52.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.06 to $4.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.75% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) to Sector Perform. A report published by Citigroup on June 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EAF. JP Morgan also rated EAF shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 16, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts May 13, 2021d the rating to Outperform on May 13, 2021, and set its price target from $12 to $16. Citigroup February 08, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EAF, as published in its report on February 08, 2021. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Investors in GrafTech International Ltd. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of GrafTech International Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 303.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EAF is recording 1.92M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a gain of 11.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.81, showing growth from the present price of $5.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EAF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GrafTech International Ltd. Shares?

The Electrical Equipment & Parts market is dominated by GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) based in the USA. When comparing GrafTech International Ltd. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EAF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EAF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in EAF has increased by 43.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,681,630 shares of the stock, with a value of $149.48 million, following the purchase of 8,445,371 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EAF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.52%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -125,399 additional shares for a total stake of worth $128.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,795,013.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -143,005 position in EAF. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co purchased an additional 2.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 27.65%, now holding 10.61 million shares worth $57.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its EAF holdings by 2.33% and now holds 8.29 million EAF shares valued at $44.77 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. EAF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.90% at present.