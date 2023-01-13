The share price of Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) fell to $85.37 per share on Thursday from $86.49. While Ambarella Inc. has underperformed by -1.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBA fell by -45.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $170.95 to $49.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.38% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2022, Needham Reiterated Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) to Buy. A report published by Susquehanna on December 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Positive’ rating for AMBA. Cowen also reiterated AMBA shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 02, 2022. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on October 11, 2022, but set its price target from $110 to $90. Summit Insights August 31, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for AMBA, as published in its report on August 31, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $175 for AMBA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ambarella Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMBA is recording an average volume of 584.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.54%, with a gain of 9.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $96.56, showing growth from the present price of $85.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ambarella Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMBA has increased by 0.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,417,087 shares of the stock, with a value of $253.55 million, following the purchase of 18,925 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AMBA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -50,554 additional shares for a total stake of worth $158.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,142,353.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B subtracted a -22,711 position in AMBA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.24%, now holding 1.34 million shares worth $99.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its AMBA holdings by 97.18% and now holds 1.29 million AMBA shares valued at $95.99 million with the added 0.64 million shares during the period. AMBA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.20% at present.