Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) closed Thursday at $4.83 per share, up from $3.88 a day earlier. While Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has overperformed by 24.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRTS fell by -51.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.65 to $3.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.81% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) recommending Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for DRTS. Citigroup also rated DRTS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 04, 2022.

Analysis of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 33.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DRTS is recording an average volume of 49.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.19%, with a gain of 42.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.25, showing growth from the present price of $4.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DRTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DRTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DRTS has increased by 10.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 341,879 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.36 million, following the purchase of 33,301 additional shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC made another increased to its shares in DRTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.16%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 7,248 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 96,060.

At the end of the first quarter, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its DRTS holdings by 9.38% and now holds 22481.0 DRTS shares valued at $89699.0 with the added 1927.0 shares during the period. DRTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.00% at present.